Gustafsson: Jon Jones Is ‘Best Fighter’ In The World

Next month (Sat. December 29, 2018) the UFC will host a rematch of one of the best fights in the promotion’s history.

Back in 2013, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson put on a classic of a light heavyweight title contest. Both men endured the most damage of their fighting careers, however, “Bones” emerged victorious with the unanimous decision win. Ever since, Gustafsson has been gunning for a rematch with Jones.

He’ll now get it. Jones vs. Gustafsson II will main event UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner will be crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Current titleholder Daniel Cormier will be stripped after the fight starts.

“The Mauler” came closer than anyone to defeating Jones, who has yet to be bested inside the Octagon. Speaking on “The MMA Hour” recently, Gustafsson said he believes Jones is still “the best fighter in the world” (via BJPenn.com):