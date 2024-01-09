UFC heavyweight Titleholder Jon Jones snaps back at Tom Aspinall and his ‘Imaginary Championship’

Tom Aspinall’s patience is running thing and Jon Jones is tired of hearing about it.

Aspinall, who currently sits as the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion, desperately wants to unify his strap with that of current undisputed titleholder Jon Jones. Unfortunately, he’ll have to stay patient as ‘Bones’ continues to recover from a torn pectoral he sustained a few months back whilst training for a previously scheduled clash with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

However, Jones won’t be facing Aspinall when he does make his highly anticipated return. Instead, he’ll meet Miocic as originally intended with the interim champ set to unify his belt with the winner. That has understandably rubbed Aspinall the wrong way with the Brit sharing his discontent over the situation repeatedly on social media.

Jon Jones goes in on Tom Aspinall

After weeks of lambasting both Jones and Miocic online, ‘Bones’ is finally snapping back, letting Tom Aspinall know exactly where he stands in the grand scheme of things via a series of scathing posts on X.

“I love how a fighter can do an interview about me every week, make silly memes on the Internet. And then, when I respond, they play the victim role. Lol,” Jones wrote.

“Tom, you talking about someone’s ego running wild is one of the most hypocritical things ever., You literally haven’t kept my balls out of your mouth since you won that imaginary championship,” Jones added. “Both you and Serge have zero championships between your name. It’s funny that you actually walk around feeling like the world champion. Especially when the actual champion is undefeated, and had a flawless last performance. Literally didn’t get hit my last fight.”

“My stipe fight was booked well before yours came along, you weren’t even the back up fighter,” Jones continued. “Trust me you’re the one who is coming around here with the inflated ego and entitlement. That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet. All your fight did at Madison Square Garden was confused the fans. Good thing the UFC and it’s too long time standing champions are all on the same page. The UfC, Stipe and I have unfinished business, it’s really just that simple.”

Aspinall claimed the interim title at UFC 295, scoring a sensational 69-second knockout against Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event. From the moment his hand was raised, Aspinall has been lobbying for a title unification bout with Jon Jones. Recently, his frustration has reached a boiling point which prompted both Jones and Miocic to react.

Miocic took a more measured approach, telling Aspinall that “once I get this win, let’s talk to unify the belt” while ‘Bones’ went full tilt, attacking Aspinall’s resume.