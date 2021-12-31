UFC Heavyweight Jon Jones recently had his domestic violence charges from September dropped against him and he’s now full steam ahead for a return to the octagon in 2022, hopefully, the former light-heavyweight champion will no more legal issues before then.

“I said I’ll be the champion in 2022, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I feel like I’m jumping up three weight classes, going from competing at 205 pounds to 265 pounds is no easy task. Nothing great happened overnight, I’m patient and I’m working my ass off every day towards my goals,” Jones posted to Instagram.

While Jones had a rather tumultuous 2021 that included his massive bulk up to heavyweight as well as his pressing legal issues once again, Jones’ plans for a 2022 move to heavyweight include meeting the winner of January’s Heavyweight championship bout between Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane.

A fight with either of Ngannou and Gane would be a massive billing and one of the top fights the UFC can make in 2022. Jones has recently got together with former 2 division champion Henry Cejudo, a combination many are lauding as a dynamic duo in the training room.

There’s no doubt if Jones can stay on track in his life outside of the cage, a return from a two year layoff would be massive. We don’t know what a heavyweight Jones will look like, but it will certainly bring fireworks when he steps back into the octagon.

Do you think Jon Jones will be Heavyweight Champion in 2022?

