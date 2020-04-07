Jon Jones Reacts To Anthony Smith Home Invasion: ‘No Way Dude Would Have Left My House Walking’

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has offered his thoughts on Anthony Smith revealing he had a fight with an intruder in his home.

The one-time 205lb title challenger described the events which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, he said.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.”

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him. Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

“You always just think you’re such a badass. I just don’t feel like one. I feel insufficient a little bit. I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Jones chimed in on the story with a pretty bizarre and unnecessary take, he said via Twitter. “Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking.”

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

‘Bones’ beat Smith in emphatic fashion when the pair met for the light-heavyweight title at UFC 235 last year. After five rounds the champion emerged victorious by unanimous decision despite being deducted two points for an illegal knee in round four. Since then Jones has struggled for form, eking by Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes in highly controversial circumstances.

Smith on the other hand responded well to his tough loss. ‘Lionheart’ picked up a career best win when beating Alexander Gutafsson at UFC Stockholm. He’ll next face Glover Teixeria at UFC Lincoln in June, although as with every event the venue is subject to change right now.

