Jon Jones Opens Up On Potential Fight With Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones opens up on a potential showdown against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. This is a fight that some believed could’ve happened if Jones didn’t pop for a failed drug test following the UFC 214 PPV event.

Back in June, UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports that both former champions were interested in fighting each other. This led to early betting odds being released as it listed Jones as the -350 favorite to beat Lesnar, who is favored at +260.

Obviously, that fight never got booked and Jones will make his return to the Octagon shortly. He’s slated to take on Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the headliner of UFC 232.

While doing a recent interview to promote this fight, the former champion commented on this possibility.

The Fight

“Fighting Brock Lesnar is always appealing,” said Jones on the UFC 232 conference call (H/T to MMAFighting). “That’s a win-win situation. That’s a huge money fight and that’s me fighting a guy who’s a hell of a lot bigger than me and everyone wins in that situation.



“I win because of the courage it takes to step in there against a guy who’s way bigger than you. I win because of the pay-per-view that will follow. The fans will win. It would be great for the sport and it’d be good for everyone involved. So I’m totally up for that.”

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

