Don’t Use Jon Jones as Your Mentor: UFC Veteran Sends Warning to Gable Stevenson

UFC veteran Brendan Schaub has explained to Gable Steveson why Jon Jones may not necessarily be the best mentor for him in mixed martial arts.

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. Of course, while he may be in the conversation for that title, there’s also something to be said for the many controversies he’s been involved in away from active competition.

Jon Jones has obviously achieved some amazing things and has some great natural ability, but his legacy will forever be tainted, and you would have to say that he created a lot of that himself.

In a recent video on his channel, Brendan Schaub provided some advice to Gable Steveson, who is currently being coached by Jon Jones.

Brendan Schaub’s view on Jon Jones/Gable Steveson

“There’s only one Jon Jones. So, if you go, Jon, what did you do to get ready for Gustafsson in the first fight, he goes, ‘party’. Showed up the week before, beat the s*** out of him. I don’t know if that’s the best advice, man.”

“I don’t know if that’s the smartest advice. You got a lot of work to do. There’s only one Jon. The reason he’s the GOAT is because of what he did inside the Octagon. He’s not the GOAT as far as outside the Octagon. If you’re taking the GOAT talk, accomplishments inside the Octagon and outside, it’s Mighty Mouse. It’s Mighty Mouse or it’s GSP.”

“Those are guys that would be great mentors. Mighty Mouse, even though smaller, would be a much better mentor to advise you on, as far as how to handle fame, women, family, sponsorships, life outside the UFC, expanding your footprint as far as expanding your business reach and stuff like that.”

“I would reach out to that guy, or GSP, another great one.”

“Jon is a wild boy, which is what makes him one of the greatest of all time. You gotta be absolutely delusional to not train for a world championship fight and think you can win it. There’s only one of him. That’s not the guy you wanna listen to.”