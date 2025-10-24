Jon Jones Honors Late Brother Arthur Jones with Heartfelt Tribute

Former UFC champion Jon Jones broke his silence on October 23 regarding the death of his older brother, Arthur Jones III, who passed away at age 39 on October 3, 2025. The former NFL defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion died at his home in Pompey, New York, after his defibrillator activated due to a preexisting heart condition.

Jon Jones Honors Late Brother Arthur Jones

​Jones shared a moving tribute on social media, describing his brother as far more than his athletic achievements. Arthur Jones was a husband, father to three children, and a figure whose impact extended well beyond the football field. The UFC fighter memorialized his brother through a video compilation and heartfelt caption that emphasized the qualities that defined Arthur’s character.

​The tribute highlighted Arthur’s generosity and community involvement. Jones noted his brother maintained active participation in local charities and demonstrated consistent commitment to giving back to students and the broader community. This charitable work formed part of a larger legacy that included operating The Recovery Lounge, a wellness center, and building his own trucking company at the time of his death.

“In Loving Memory of Arthur W. Jones lll Arthur was not just a Super Bowl champion but a father, spouse, son, brother, everyone’s best friend, a gentle giant whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds. He had a love for the outdoors, whether it was duck hunting, fishing, or riding four wheelers with his family, he brought pure joy, warmth and laughter to every moment spent around him. “Arthur’s generosity extended far beyond his friends and family. He was alway involved in local charities and gave back to the students and the community with an open heart. His legacy inspires me every day. Our dad Arthur Jones Jr, me, Chandler, Arthur Jones IV, and the rest of the family are committed to moving forward striving to be the best versions of ourselves, just as he would have wanted. “King Arthur will truly be missed, he’s gone way too soon, but his spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Rest easy, big bro, you deserve it, you did amazing.”

​Arthur Jones built a distinguished seven-season NFL career after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. His finest professional moment came during Super Bowl XLVII, when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. During that championship game, Jones sacked quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a major power outage at the New Orleans Superdome and recovered a fumble. His contributions during the 2013 season included four sacks and 54 total tackles.

​Before his NFL career, Arthur established himself as a dominant force at Syracuse University from 2005 to 2009. He accumulated 38.5 career tackles for loss, the most in Syracuse history by an interior defensive lineman. His collegiate excellence earned him first-team All-Big East honors in both 2008 and 2009.

Jon Jones emphasized his brother’s passion for the outdoors, whether duck hunting, fishing, or riding four-wheelers with family. These activities reflected a man who brought joy and laughter to those around him. The tribute described Arthur as a gentle giant whose kindness knew no bounds.

​The Jones family represents a unique athletic dynasty. Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history, recently retired in June 2025 after holding both the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships. Their brother Chandler Jones enjoyed an 11-season NFL career, winning Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots in 2015 and earning four Pro Bowl selections. Both Chandler and Arthur played together at Syracuse during the 2009 season.

​Their father, Pastor Arthur Jones Jr., raised the brothers in Endicott, New York, instilling values of giving and service. Jon Jones referenced these family values in his tribute, stating that he, his father, Chandler, and Arthur’s son Arthur Jones IV remain committed to becoming the best versions of themselves, as Arthur would have wanted.

​Emergency responders were dispatched to Arthur Jones’ home shortly before 11 a.m. on October 3 after his implantable defibrillator activated and sent an alert. The device had been monitoring a preexisting heart condition. By the time medical personnel arrived, Jones had already passed away. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

​The Baltimore Ravens organization expressed profound sadness at the news. General Manager Eric DeCosta released a statement describing Arthur’s presence as a gift to everyone he encountered. Head Coach John Harbaugh remembered Jones as a dedicated teammate whose big smile, infectious energy, and eternal positivity continuously uplifted others.

​Syracuse University also mourned the loss of one of its most accomplished alumni. Director of Athletics John Wildhack described Jones as a tremendous player and even better person. The university had previously honored Arthur and Chandler Jones in October 2022 when the brothers made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex Football Operations Center.

​A funeral service to honor Arthur Jones took place on October 11, 2025, at City Church in Binghamton, New York. His father, Superintendent Arthur Jones Jr., conducted the graveside service. Jon Jones attended his nephew Arthur Jones IV’s football game shortly after the funeral, showing support as the 15-year-old defensive lineman plays for Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse.

​Jon Jones concluded his public tribute with words that captured both his grief and gratitude. He wrote that King Arthur will be truly missed and gone too soon, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. The tribute acknowledged a man who gave freely to others, often the shirt off his back, and devoted his time and resources to helping those in need.

​Arthur Jones leaves behind his father Pastor Arthur Jones Jr., brothers Chandler and Jonathan, his three children Arthur Jones IV, Skylar Jones, and Sydney Jones, and his fiancée Maya Burns. The Jones family has experienced tragedy before, having lost their younger sister Carmen to a brain tumor before she turned 18. The family’s resilience through multiple hardships has been shaped by the faith and values instilled by their father, whose ministry and community work set an example for his sons.​