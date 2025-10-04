An unspeakable pain has fallen upon the family of UFC Hall of Famer and two-division champion Jon “Bones” Jones, who is widely considered the most decorated fighter in UFC history. His older brother, Arthur Jones, has passed away. Revealed in a statement by the Baltimore Ravens. The Super Bowl XLVII champion was 39 years old.

The Jones family is exceptionally athletic, with two Super Bowl champions: the late Arthur Jones and Chandler Jones, who won Super Bowl XLIX with Tom Brady’s Patriots. Arthur was frequently seen at UFC events over the years, supporting his younger brother.

A defensive tackle, Arthur was drafted with the 157th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He enjoyed a 17 year long NFL career, beginning with the Baltimore Ravens, where he earned a Super Bowl ring alongside teammate Michael Oher, whose life story was portrayed in the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. Arthur later played three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before concluding his career with the Washington Redskins.

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

The Bond Between Brothers: Arthur and Jon Jones

Born in 1986 in Rochester, New York, Arthur may have been a source of inspiration for his younger brother Jon, who became the youngest champion in UFC history. In a 2023 instagram post, Jon said:

“I’ll never forget the day big Art came home from school and told my dad he was interested in joining the wrestling team. That very same evening, our father drove us down to a used sporting goods store to get Arthur his very first pair of wrestling shoes. I’m glad my dad asked if I wanted a pair as well. Of course, always following my big brother I said sure, and my life was changed forever. Ya’ll wanna talk about a standup individual?

I’ll try to keep it simple because I could go on for hours. Arthur is one of the best kind of human beings you could ever get to know. When it comes to being a man, a father, friend, brother, you name it. He’s top notch. While still incredibly competitive and fierce in competition, Arthur’s one of the nicest most genuine men I know. I am incredibly proud to call you my big brother, and I aspire to be a lot like this man. He’s always been one of my greatest examples. I want to wish my big brother Arthur W. Jones lll the happiest of birthdays today. I love you”

These exceptional athletes followed different paths, one in fighting and the other in football, and both achieved the highest levels of success in their respective fields. Although the cause of death has not been made public, the family deserves privacy during this time of mourning.

Arthur Jones will be missed. He is survived by his wife and two children.