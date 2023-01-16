Daniel Cormier touts Ciryl Gane as ‘Difficult style matchup’ for Jon Jones ahead of UFC 285 return

Former duel-weight UFC champion, Daniel Cormier has backed arch-rival and two-time opponent, Jon Jones in his return fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, claiming that while his style may be matched by the Frenchman, Jones’ preparation for the matchup will be undoubtedly stellar.

Cormier, a former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, twice shared the Octagon with fellow former 205lbs best, Jones between 2015 and 2017, first dropping a decision loss, before fighting to an eventual official ‘No Contest’ in the pair’s rematch.



For Jones, the former two-time light heavyweight champion is slated to make his first Octagon walk in over three years when he draws former interim titleholder, Gane on March 4. – having remained sidelined since a February 2020 win over Dominick Reyes.

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on Jon Jones’ comeback at UFC 285

Sharing his thoughts on the anticipated matchup of Jones and Gane, Cormier claimed that while Jones missed out on a fight with former champion and recently turned free agent, Francis Ngannou, he will face a fierce stylistic fight against Gane in March.

“I thought Jon (Jones) vs. Francis (Ngannou) was the biggest and my most anticipated fight because of the dangers that Francis Ngannou presents to Jon Jones with the power and everything,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But let’s not go crazy and act as if Jon Jones hasn’t seen power before. He’s seen power. Nothing like the power of Ngannou, but I believe that what he has now may be a more difficult style matchup in Ciryl Gane.”

“Jones still has some advantages, though,” Cormier explained. “I think his fight I.Q. is unmatched. I think his preparation is going to be really, really high level, especially seeing that he’s working with Henry Cejudo… Whatever you may think of Cejudo, he’s a brilliant fight mind. He’s a brilliant competitive mind. There aren’t many people like Henry Cejudo in the history of sports, so Jones going there is a very smart decision.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Rebounding from his unanimous decision title unification loss to Ngannou back in January of last year, MMA Factory staple, Gane defeated knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa last July in the main event of UFC Fight Night Paris.