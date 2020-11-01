Think again before trying to rob former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“Bones” took to social media on Sunday in a now-deleted post showing security footage of him chasing a suspected robber off his property. The robber can be seen running away as soon as he heard Jones who sprinted out with a shotgun.

You can view the footage below:

Here’s Jon Jones chasing someone with a shotgun pic.twitter.com/JQ3QiJDB2M — TheArtOfWar🗿 (@TheArtOfWar6) November 1, 2020

Although Jones deleted the post from Instagram, this was the caption he posted initially.

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night,” Jones wrote. “Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them.

“He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. Young people, I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions.”

Luckily for Jones, it looks like he has a top-notch security system at home while having a shotgun certainly didn’t hurt matters either.

What do you make of this incident with Jones?