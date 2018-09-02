Jon Jones Believes Chael Sonnen Is Worst Trash Talker

Jon Jones believes that although Chael Sonnen has done great things in his MMA career, he is not the best but rather worst trash talker. Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko will go down inside of the cage for Bellator MMA shortly. Jones has given his take on this fight.

Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko

As seen in the main event of the Bellator 198 event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on the Paramount Network, the MMA legend finished former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. The finish of the fight saw Fedor land strikes in the first round of their Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout.

On the flip side, Sonnen was able to pick up a decision win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson. The fight went down at Bellator 192 at The Forum in Inglewood, California in January. By winning this fight, Sonnen was able to move forward in the tournament.

Jon Jones Believes

Although Jones hasn’t done a ton of interviews as of late, he did speak with Allow Me To Interrupt (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow. This is where he gave his prediction for this upcoming fight under the Viacom-owned promotion. He also ripped Sonnen for his trash talk and even compared it to Conor McGregor.

“I think Chael Sonnen is the worst trash talker. Just because a lot of the stuff he says is gibberish. Conor McGregor. When he talks trash there’s a lot of truth behind what he’s saying. I think Khabib will be under more pressure. Just because, he has a very dangerous fighter who usually backs up what he says. Where Chael Sonnen is known to talk trash and lose.” “I think Fedor wins this fight all over. On the ground and on the feet. He’s just the better fighter. He has great jiu jitsu, better strikings. He’s the better all-around fighter. If I was going to give Fedor any advice, it would be to work on his guillotine. Because Chael Sonnen is gonna shot. Chael Sonnen always shoots with his head on the same side. So work that guillotine, and work your triangles. I would also encourage Fedor to work on his get-up. S he’s not held down. And work on his cardio. Very important.”

Bellator 208 is set to take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.