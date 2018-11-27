Jon Jones Admits He Still Smokes Weed & Drinks Alcohol

For a fighter under the microscope for repeated drug issues, Jon Jones isn’t too worried about hiding the fact he still uses drugs. Jones is set to return from his latest drug-related suspension at December’s UFC 232. That’s why it may be a surprise – or not one at all – to hear that Jones admits he still smokes marijuana and drinks.

Such was the case on this week’s edition of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” (via MMA Mania). “Bones” is nearing his return from a 15-month suspension for a positive test for anabolic steroid Turinabol during his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier in July 2017. He reportedly checked into voluntary rehabilitation to combat his addictions. Jones even met with a counselor three times a week.

But that hasn’t made him a choir boy, of course. Asked by Helwani if he was sober, he admitted he was not. Jones told Helwani that he still drinks alcohol on the weekends, and even smokes weed time and again as well:

“No, I still drink and smoke pot, too, every once in a while. I’m in a very healthy place. I mean, who knows. My coaches know I drink. Not like a crazy, crazy amount. Some weekends, mainly on the weekends.”

Not Completely Sober

“Bones” continued that he was striving for complete sobriety when he entered rehabiltation this summer but ultimately found it was not for him. He said he did learn a lot from the experience regardless:

“It was something I was striving for, especially going to rehab this summer. I was striving for complete sobriety. But, I am not ready for it. It is not who I was and it’s not who I am in my life or career. And I am at a place where I can be honest with myself. But, being in there definitely matured me a lot.”

Almost Left The UFC?

Due to his previous issues with USADA and other drug-related troubles, Jones was facing a potential four-year ban this year. He told Helwani he would have possibly left the UFC to fight outside the United States if that happened:

“I was facing a four-year suspension and that was devastating. I had to really re-evaluate a lot of things such as, what I think of the sport or fighting overseas. Who am I outside of the sport? It was a major learning experience for me to go through something like what I just got out of. “I would’ve moved on, I would’ve probably talked to UFC about getting out of my contract and fighting overseas. I feel like a lot of organizations would be happy to have me, I think they would paid me pretty well. Definitely not the money I get paid in UFC, but I felt like whee I would move I would be on of their top priorities and treated well.”

“Bones” did assert that he would quit smoking pot and drinking in the weeks before his anticipated rematch with Gustafsson. We’ve heard that before, however, only to see Jones pulled out of another high-profile fight due to drug usage.

It’s outright amazing he’s even booked for an umpteenth comeback attempt, but that’s what happens when you’re one of MMA greatest ever. If he can reassume that spot remains to be seen, but Jones may or may not be running out of chances. Either way, he’s certain to be on USADA’s radar even more based on this interview.