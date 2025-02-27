John Cena needs to have more of an edge on his retirement tour

John Cena is perhaps the greatest of all time – but as we get closer to his final WrestleMania, it just feels like there’s something missing.

Firstly, it’s the man himself. While we understand that he’s shooting a movie over in Hungary, it also feels like he has a responsibility to the company – given that it’s his last year of competition before retiring. Alas, it’s John Cena, and we’re willing to look the other way on that.

What we don’t want to look the other way on, though, is how he’s presented. While we understand that the jolly, happy John Cena has been part of his persona for so many years now, there’s an edge to his character that we’ve seen come to the surface on multiple occasions over the years.

Thankfully, at the post-Royal Rumble press conference, we got a glimpse into the kind of attitude we want to see from him.

John Cena’s next step

However, as much as we enjoyed that moment, we need to see more of it on WWE television. We aren’t suggesting that a heel John Cena absolutely needs to happen by any stretch of the imagination, but we do feel as if he needs to show the kind of intensity and passion that will resonate with hardcore fans who remember some of the incredible promos he’s cut over the years.

We need to see Cena fight back. We need to see him desperate, ready to succeed at all costs. It’s great that he celebrated Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble, and it was a wonderful individual moment, but that’s not really how one should react in the immediate aftermath of losing such a big match.

In essence, we want ruthless aggression. If this is the last dance, then he has to go out in style.