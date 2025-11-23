Who should be John Cena’s final opponent?

In just a few short weeks, John Cena will officially retire from professional wrestling and will have his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

There are plenty of things that can be said about John Cena’s retirement tour. Some have thoroughly enjoyed it, whereas others have felt like there was a lot more that could have been done to make it feel special. Either way, it’s about to come to an end, and we are soon going to find out who will get the honor of facing Cena in his last outing.

It certainly seems like the fan consensus is that WWE should throw a whole lot of money at AEW to bring Edge over for one match. While that does feel like the right move, the company doesn’t seem likely to do it – especially now that there is a tournament element involved.

There are a handful of guys left who would make sense to battle John Cena in his last professional match. In our mind, though, out of the remaining contenders, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest – and his name is Gunther.

Gunther should defeat John Cena in his last match

This is hardly a controversial point of view and the majority of fans will probably agree that Gunther is the right guy. In equal measure, some would say that Gunther doesn’t need the rub of defeating John Cena, with Carmelo Hayes being perhaps the next best prospect. Alas, Gunther has just returned with a new look and his epic old theme music, and Cena thrives off of going one on one with big bad heels.

Gunther is the next version of that and he is the kind of guy who can hold the world title for as long as the company needs, whether it be as a babyface (not sure how that would go) or as a heel. For Cena, though, he will want to put someone over in the most effective way possible, and as obvious as it may feel, this is the right way to go.