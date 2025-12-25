Joe Rogan Points Out One Key Flaw Holding Jake Paul Back in Boxing

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the one thing Jake Paul needs to work on to fare better inside the squared circle.

Rogan also suggested Paul not take bouts against heavyweights like Anthony Joshua, because the damage he will sustain during such fights will have a long-term negative impact on his bodily and emotional well-being.

This past weekend, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘AJ’ locked horns in a heavyweight boxing match that was streamed live on Netflix. Paul pulled out every trick in his book to stall and survived for six rounds against the Brit. In the first few rounds, he refused to engage and danced around the ring, trying to find the perfect time and distance to land.

The 28-year-old even stunned Joshua with a big right hand.

However, Paul gassed out by Round 5 and was dropped twice. In Round 6, he was in survival mode, and with the fourth and final knockdown, ‘AJ’ sealed the win by TKO.

Joe Rogan wants Jake Paul to improve his cardio and consult plyometric experts

Rogan commended Jake Paul’s performance but stated that he needs to improve his cardio. According to the UFC commentator, Paul performs exceptionally well when boxing for fewer rounds, but he struggles in eight 3-minute round bouts because he becomes fatigued during the championship rounds. Rogan proposed:

“He gets tired in a lot of his fights in the later rounds. He should really sort that out because if he had a much bigger gas tank, like if he were training with some of these elite world-class strength and conditioning coaches and just worked on his cardio, he would be beating way more guys… He’s boxing; he’s training hard for sure, but to get that world-class gas tank, you need someone like Sam Calavitta, you need someone like Nick Curson, and you need these plyometric experts.”

He added:

Because in so many of his fights, as in the Nate Diaz fight, he gets tired in the later rounds. That guy, if he is only fighting three rounds, he’s a fu**ing handful. He’s really good. He clocked Anthony Joshua. He did hit him with a big right hand.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s advice to Jake Paul below: