Joe Rogan Cautions Jake Paul on Boxing’s Hidden Toll: “There’s a Price to Pay”

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently gave his two cents on Jake Paul’s performance against Anthony Joshua. This past weekend, Paul and ‘AJ’ locked horns in a heavyweight boxing match at the Kaseya Center in Miami, which was streamed live on Netflix.

Although ‘The Problem Child’ did much better than what the masses had expected, he still endured a Round 6 TKO loss. Paul was knocked down a total of four times by Joshua. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also suffered a double broken jaw, for which he had to undergo surgery recently.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan had a message for Paul. He counseled the 28-year-old not to engage in such fights in the future because the damage sustained inside the ring is long-lasting and can have serious repercussions. Rogan said:

“Don’t do this for very long. Because there is a price to pay that is not worth it. The price is deep depression, a severe brain imbalance that’s going to lead you to addiction… So many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, and alcoholics after their fighting career.”

He added”

“You can only take so much. The one that he got from Joshua, OH! Say if you have like a punch card… That was like 10 punches… There were a lot of concussions in that one punch. That was real damage. Like if someone is breaking your jaw in two places, the inside of your fu**ing head, there is a lot of damage going on in there too.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s advice to Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul wants to fight former UFC heavyweight champion next

Jake Paul believes Francis Ngannou lacks chin, and since Paul survived more rounds against Anthony Joshua than Ngannou did, he is better than the 39-year-old.

Ngannou faced Joshua in 2024 and lost by second-round knockout. ‘The Predator’ has competed twice inside the squared circle and lost both times.

After being dismantled by ‘AJ,’ Paul now wants to fight Ngannou. On the Impaulsive Podcast, ‘The Problem Child’ quipped:

“I told everyone that I’d do better than Francis. Francis kinda got no chin. Francis is lowkey soft… I’ll fight Francis. I think maybe now he’ll take [the fight].”

Check out Jake Paul’s comments below: