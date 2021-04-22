The three-man commentary booth for UFC 261 this weekend has been set. Play-by-play leader, Jon Anik will be joined by commentary stalwart, Joe Rogan, as well as former two-weight UFC champion, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier, per a report from MMA Junkie.



Set to return to Jacksonville, Florida for the pay-per-view event for the first time since May of last year, the promotion also lands at the Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena — with an open gate to attendees, at an event that is slated to be sold out.



Stacking the card with a tripleheader of title fights, the event is scheduled to feature thirteen fights altogether, with four fights landing on the early UFC Fight Pass preliminary section, a further four on the preliminary card, and five bouts on the pay-per-view main card.



In our first of three title fights, flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko attempts to lodge another successful title defence, as she draws former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade in an intriguing stylistic matchup.



Taking co-main event honours, strawweight gold is up for grabs as Zhang Weili returns from a May Fight of the Year matchup against former 115-pound champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The challenger; former champion, Rose Namajunas.



Rounding out the pay-per-view card, the welterweight title is on the line in a rematch between reigning titleholder, Kamaru Usman and BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal. The headliner is a re-run of their July clash on ‘Fight Island’ where Usman scored a short notice unanimous decision win.



Taking duties from the desk, Micheal Eaves is joined by former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger, Chael Sonnen, as well as surging #7 ranked welterweight contender, Michael Chiesa.



Megan Olivi will return in a roving reporter role, as she brings both pre and post-fight updates, as well as live updates to the card. Olivi will also conduct interviews with athletes both pre and post-fight to boot. Along with the return of Olivi, veteran announcer, Bruce Buffer will serve as announcer come fight night.