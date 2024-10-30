Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bündchen’s New Boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu Instructor, and Soon-to-Be Dad

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor. This news comes two years after her divorce from Tom Brady, with who Bündchen has two children.

Gisele Bündchen Pregnant

The couple’s relationship began as a friendship when Bündchen enrolled her son in Valente’s jiu-jitsu academy in Miami. Their bond grew over time, especially after her split from Brady in October 2022. They officially started dating in June 2023, though they were seen together earlier.

The pregnancy news was shared with Brady and their children before it became public. Sources close to the couple report that they are excited about this new chapter and aim to create a loving environment for their family.

As for Brady’s reaction, he has not publicly commented on the news. However, he posted a cryptic Instagram message with a sunset photo and a song lyric about love, which some interpret as a response to the situation.

Who is Gisele Bündchen Boyfriend?

Joaquim Valente is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor based in Miami. He co-founded the Valente Brothers Academy with his siblings, continuing a 65-year family legacy in the sport. While his exact net worth is not public, estimates range from $1 million to $5 million.

He began training in jiu-jitsu at a very young age, earning his black belt and Professor’ Diploma from the legendary Grandmaster Hélio Gracie in 2007.

The couple’s relationship sparked rumors in 2022 when they were seen together on trips, but Gisele initially denied the dating speculation. Friends close to her confirmed they started as friends before becoming romantically involved.

Gisele Bündchen Brazilain Jiu-Jitsu

Bündchen has been open about her journey into jiu-jitsu, crediting it with personal growth and empowerment. She began training with Valente in December 2021 and has since progressed to a purple belt. Gisele shared how jiu-jitsu resonates with her personal beliefs and has become a path for self-improvement. She emphasized the sport’s mental and emotional benefits, particularly for women.

In addition to her jiu-jitsu journey, Gisele recently released a cookbook titled Nourish, featuring simple, nutritious recipes for families. She prioritizes healthy meals for her children, focusing on fruits, vegetables, and proteins.

Gisele Bündchen was discovered at the age of 14 in a shopping mall and quickly rose to fame in the late 1990s, becoming one of the highest-paid models globally. Bündchen is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, where she was a prominent Angel from 2000 to 2007. Over her career, she has graced over 1,200 magazine covers and has been involved with numerous high-profile brands.