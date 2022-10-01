Going close in the final moments of the opening round, Brazilian lightweight, Joaquim Silva was afforded more time in the second round of his UFC Vegas 61 preliminary card matchup with Jesse Ronson — eventually forcing the finish courtesy of a well-timed flying knee and subsequent ground strikes.

Silva, 33, who entered tonight’s preliminary card matchup against Ronson off the back of a pair of defeats against Nasrat Haqparast, and Ricky Glenn — both courtesy of knockouts, is well known for his striking — scoring seven career knockouts.

The Brazilian, who now lands his fifth Octagon victory, plys his trade under the banner of American Top Team, almost landed his third UFC victory via knockout in the first round, with Ronson saved by the buzzer.

However, in the second frame, Silva once more landed a flying knee — this time flush, forcing Ronson to his back as the former unloaded with a blizzard of ground strikes to get the finish victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Joaquim Silva’s win against Jesse Ronson