Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says UFC 231 Win Would Make Her Women’s GOAT

Joanna Jedrzejczyk says that winning her next fight at the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event would make her the women’s GOAT. She’s set to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title in the co-headliner of this show.

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout in her latest fight. This bout went down on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Has High Expectations

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She made it clear that she thinks she should be considered the women’s GOAT after this fight due to her accomplishments.

“After victory on Saturday I will prove that I am the GOAT of women’s MMA,” Jedrzejczyk told MMAjunkie at the UFC 231 pre-fight conference. I am so happy. This camp I realized how difficult it is and how the weight cut. How being on a strict diet for so many weeks. Can affect your body, your brain and your performance,” Jedrzejczyk said. “This camp was different because I was able to do more. Every camp I’m like, ‘Quantity over quality.’ But this camp it was quality and quantity every day.”

Jedrzejczyk also made one thing perfectly clear. Should she win the title this weekend, it doesn’t mean that her days at 115 are over. Instead, she vowed to return to the strawweight division next year. The former champion also sent a warning to those fighters who compete in the weight class.