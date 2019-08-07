Joanna Jedrzejczyk Promised Title Shot With Win Over Michelle Waterson

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk will return to her old stomping grounds at 115 pounds after a failed flyweight title bid.

Jedrzejczyk is set to face Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19. The action goes down from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on October 12. The Polish striker has lost three of her last four fights. She was previously undefeated with a record of 14-0 and five successful strawweight title defenses under her belt.

However, her reign came to an end against Rose Namajunas in November of 2017 via first-round TKO. She was unable to regain the title in their rematch several months later, as she was outclassed by “Thug” after five rounds. Jedrzejczyk got back into the win column with a decision win over Tecia Torres in July of last year.

This past December, Jedrzejczyk faced former Muay Thai opponent Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title. Unfortunately for her, she was bested via unanimous decision. Now, Jedrzejczyk will return to strawweight to take on Waterson. According to American Top Team (ATT) owner Dan Lambert, speaking to BJPenn.com, Jedrzejczyk has been promised a strawweight title shot with a win over “The Karate Hottie.”

“I guess I’ll tell you after camp and how the weight cut went. She has the best chance to get a title shot at Strawweight. The UFC told her with a win she gets a title shot. I’m happy to see here have a clear path to get a title shot,” Lambert said. “With no clear path, she was not going to rush back. I’m happy to see her back training.”

Getting past Waterson will be no easy task. She is one of the best strikers in the division and has a slick ground game as well. Waterson is on a three-fight win streak over names such as Cortney Casey, Felice Herrig, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. With a win over Jedrzejczyk, Waterson could be looking at a title opportunity herself.

What do you think about Jedrzejczyk being promised a title shot with a win over Waterson?