Alex Pereira’s return: Joe Rogan discusses possible surprise opponent

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has discussed an interesting possible return opponent for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira is once again the king of the light heavyweight division after knocking out Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year. However, all signs point towards him venturing up to heavyweight instead of staying at 205 pounds, with some suggesting that he could pursue a third world title – something that has never been achieved before in the history of the UFC.

At the same time, Alex Pereira himself has made it crystal clear that he wants to go in there and face off against Jon Jones. He wanted to do so at the White House event next summer, but ‘Poatan’ has indicated that this may not happen, with Dana White previously stating that he’s not sure he can necessarily trust Jones to compete at such an event.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the aforementioned Joe Rogan weighed in on what could be next for Alex Pereira.

Joe Rogan talks about Alex Pereira’s future

“There’s a lot of chatter about him fighting in the heavyweight division,” Rogan said of Pereira on his JRE podcast. “There’s a lot of chatter about him perhaps even fighting Ciryl Gane.

“I don’t know how much is true — I haven’t talked to Dana about it. But it’s not an illogical move. He’s 240 pounds right now. 240-plus!

“Make no mistake about it, that guy can knock out heavyweights. No doubt about it. He hits harder than anyone they’ve ever recorded,” he added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Pereira can pick out just about anyone to fight and it would probably be given the OK by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and if he does face Ciryl Gane, they could well make that an interim title fight – especially if Aspinall is going to be out of action for a while.