Targeting a September return to the Octagon following a devastating shoulder injury suffered in December of last year, former undisputed light heavyweight is unlikely to appear before that targeted date, despite reports linking the Czech Republic native to an August 19. return at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Prochazka, the current #1 ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 275 back in June of last year, scooping the undisputed division title with a stunning fifth round rear-naked choke submission win over former champion, Glover Teixeira.

And ahead of a slated UFC 282 title rematch with the Brazilian, Jiri Prochazka suffered a catastrophic shoulder injury, forcing him from the T-Mobile Arena headliner in December.

Electing to vacate his light heavyweight crown to boot, Jiri Prochazka now sees the championship belt held by Dana White’s Contender Series product, Jamahal Hill, with the Illinois native capturing gold back in January of this year at UFC 283 in Brazil with a one-sided unanimous decision win over common-foe, Teixeira.

Jamahal Hill predicted a one-sided beating of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 292 in August

And despite targeting a Boston clash with Prochazka before the close of this summer, the Czech Republic native is reportedly expected to miss out on a planned UFC 292 card in August.

“For all the talks swirling around Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka on August 19th in Boston, Jiri’s team has told Ariel Helwani that Jiri won’t be ready for August,” Meni Mayer tweeted. “Via The Ringer MMA Show.”

Via The Ringer MMA Show pic.twitter.com/7o9Mm2nijP — Meni Mayer (@MayerMeni) May 11, 2023

In the midst of a stunning three-fight winning run since his move to the UFC back in 2020, Prochazka, a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion to boot, landed in the Octagon with a second round KO of Volkan Oezdemir, before finishing former title challenger, Dominick Reyes with a spectacular spinning back-elbow knockout prior to capturing gold against Teixeira.