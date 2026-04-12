Jiri Prochazka makes no excuses after disastrous UFC 327 defeat

UFC light heavyweight star Jiri Prochazka has refused to make excuses following his defeat in the main event of UFC 327.

Last night, Jiri Prochazka had the fight exactly where he would have wanted it when Carlos Ulberg appeared to suffer a knee injury early in the contest. Alas, for whatever reason, Jiri decided to show Carlos mercy, and because of that, he opened up the door for Ulberg to land a beautiful shot that knocked the former champion out and meant that Ulberg left Miami as the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

As you can imagine, there are some mixed emotions in the mixed martial arts world regarding Jiri Prochazka’s performance and how everything played out. Some people are annoyed that he opted to take the fight in the direction that he did, whereas others are just sad to see one of their favorite fighters lose in such a devastating manner.

In a recent post on social media, Jiri Prochazka didn’t want to shy away from the nature of his defeat, and instead, he made it crystal clear that he plans to come back stronger.

If this is the part to be the Best, I take it.



Mercy was out of place and this part of myself I need to destroy. In the cage for sure.



No excuses, I lost the focus, he catched me.



One more time, apologies everyone, for my performance.

It is inevitable to be Stronger than ever… pic.twitter.com/w9onRRxyAy — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) April 12, 2026

Jiri Prochazka releases statement after UFC 327

“If this is the part to be the Best, I take it. Mercy was out of place and this part of myself I need to destroy. In the cage for sure. No excuses, I lost the focus, he catched me. One more time, apologies everyone, for my performance. It is inevitable to be Stronger than ever. See you soon. Letsgo back to home and See the miracle of life.”

Moving forward, you would have to imagine Prochazka will learn an important lesson from this. As for Ulberg, there’s no telling when we are going to see him again after his injury, but hopefully, he is able to heal up relatively quickly.