Jiri Prochazka’s longevity questioned by UFC legend ahead of UFC 327

UFC star Jiri Prochazka‘s potential longevity in mixed martial arts has been questioned by UFC legend Matt Brown.

In the main event of UFC 327 this weekend, Jiri Prochazka will go head to head with Carlos Ulberg over the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. This is a belt that Jiri has held before, but after two losses to Alex Pereira, he was forced to rebuild his way back to a title shot – and now, he is ready to prove that he can help carry the division at 205 pounds.

Jiri Prochazka is one of the most unorthodox fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and that isn’t an overstatement. He does things that very few other fighters tend to do at this level, and yet, he seems to get away with it more often than not, which makes him very exciting for fans to watch.

In a recent podcast, Matt Brown expressed some doubt over how much longer Jiri Prochazka can continue to operate in this kind of manner.

Matt Brown argues Jiri Prochazka hasn’t "evolved much at all" and his wild style isn’t sustainable:



"I don’t see where it lasts."



(🎥 @DamonMartin) pic.twitter.com/hqJFiRWi8z — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2026

Matt Brown on Jiri Prochazka’s longevity

“Jiri, you just never really know what to expect,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I think my biggest question with Jiri that I’ve had for a long time and I’m going to keep having — you can’t play around with non-fundamentals forever. At some point, that starts to catch up with you. I think we’ve seen that a little bit with Israel Adesanya, and we’ve seen it with Anderson Silva. It’s like the Naseem Hamed, when he wins it looks f*cking amazing. God that’s wild, it’s amazing you did that! [But] you can’t do it when you’re 45 years old. Fight in the way that Jiri does.

“The point is saying that is we don’t know when that time clock is going to hit, when the end is going to come for that. I know he’s still young, I know he’s not that old yet, but it can happen any time.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Buckle up, folks, because this title fight is going to be a fun one.