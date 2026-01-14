Jiri Prochazka Explains Why His Win Over Khalil Rountree Jr. Wasn’t a Comeback

Jiri Prochazka doesn’t want his win over Khalil Rountree Jr. to be viewed as a comeback. Most recently, the promotion named Prochazka’s UFC 320 knockout win against ‘The War Horse’ as the Comeback of the Year under the UFC Honors series.

Prochazka was grateful after winning the award, but at the same time did not like the label of Comeback of the Year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes he controlled his opponent the entire fight before knocking him out with two minutes left in the third frame.

Jiri Prochazka explains why his win over Khalil Rountree Jr. shouldn’t be viewed as a comeback

At UFC 320, Khalil Rountree Jr. started strong by landing the better kicks and punches, found the range early on, dictated the pace, and was the better fighter in the first two rounds.

However, in Round 3, when Rountree Jr. went all in, Jiri Prochazka landed the better counters, pushed ‘The War Horse’ on the back foot, and stunned the 35-year-old with a big right hand and a knee to the body. Rountree Jr. tried to recover by holding on to the clinch, but the Czech fighter landed another perfect spinning elbow, pushed him to the cage, and with a perfect left hook, knocked out ‘The War Horse.

But Prochazka believes he controlled the entire fight and does not see it as a comeback. He posted on X:

“🙏 Appreciate it, and one more thing. It was not a comeback. I watched that 2 days back, and here is my result. I controlled my opponent all the fight. Even if he was many time successful with his techniques, I controlled the distance, rhythm, and precision of hits. Now is the time to make a step up and show it ⚡️♾⚡️ LETSGOFORTHAT 👑”

Check out Jiri Prochazka’s comments below:

Jiri Prochazka has secured back-to-back stoppage victories in 2025. He now wants to fight for the title and has previously shown interest in a third bout with current and two-time 205-pound kingpin Alex Pereira.

Pereira, on the other hand, is rumored to vacate and move up. If that happens, fans can expect a bout between Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.