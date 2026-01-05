Czechia’s Jiri Prochazka Demands a Title Shot and Does Not Care Who Holds the Title

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka believes he is in a position to challenge for the belt once again.

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. Every time he goes out there, his aim is to put on a show and make a real statement. His 6-2 record speaks to that, with his only defeats in his UFC run coming at the hands of Alex Pereira. Outside of those losses, he has been able to finish every single man he has fought, with his last decision coming all the way back in 2016.

While Jiri Prochazka has lost twice to the current champion, he’s also riding a two-fight win streak, with his latest triumph being a really special victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. It seemed like Jiri could be on his way to a defeat, but instead, he was able to push through and overcome Rountree Jr, before sitting cageside to watch Pereira win back the 205-pound strap from Magomed Ankalaev.

In a recent tweet, Jiri Prochazka made it crystal clear to anyone who was still wondering: he is coming for the championship, regardless of who the champion is.

Jiri Prochazka wants to fight for the title next 👀



pic.twitter.com/IhktjIV0qx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 4, 2026

“I don’t care who, but my stand is still the same. Now I believe I am in position to fight for the title. #LETSGOFORTHAT”

Prochazka knows that Carlos Ulberg is also in a position to challenge for the title, and with rumors swirling of ‘Poatan’ making his way up to the heavyweight division, there is every chance that Prochazka could be in line for either an interim shot or an undisputed shot, most likely against Ulberg.

Whatever the case may be, we are all lucky to have this man around and competing.