Jessica-Rose Clark Breaks Silence On UFC on FOX 31 Withdrawal

Jessica-Rose Clark breaks her silence on being pulled by UFC doctors after having some issues with her weight cut. It all started once Clark was sent to the hospital on Friday morning while trying to cut weight. This was after Clark had complications and later, she was released from the hospital but not allowed to fight.

Clark was hoping to rebound from a decision loss to Jessica Eye at UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore. This fight back in June snapped a three-fight winning streak that she had. This string included decision victories over Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant.

After taking several hours to recover and deal with the fact that after all of this preparation, she couldn’t fight. Thus, she decided to break her silence. This is when she took to her official Twitter account where she wrote the following:

“I’m ok. Really upset, but happy to be here. This camp has been a roller coaster but I thought it would all be ok when I got to fight. Weight cut was more on track than any before. Body gave up on me though. Lesson learned. I’ll post a video later tonight. Thanks for all the love.”

I’m ok. Really upset, but happy to be here. This camp has been a roller coaster but I thought it would all be ok when I got to fight. Weight cut was more on track than any before. Body gave up on me though. Lesson learned. I’ll post a video later tonight. Thanks for all the love — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 15, 2018

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

