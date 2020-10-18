The flyweight ranks have a new contender. Former UFC strawweight best, Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ Andrade snaps a two-fight skid at her own 125-pound home, with a vicious body-shot combination to lay waste to one-time title challenger, Katlyn ‘Blonde Fighter’ Chookagian in the closing stages of the first round.

Utilising her frame at flyweight, Andrade scored a couple of early takedowns, using the fence to dominant Chookagian in the clinch. Scoring barrage after barrage from the clinch at the Octagon fence, a particularly heavy right hook to the body grabbed Chookagian’s attention – with the Quakerstown native immediately turning her back.

Following up with a flying knee to the mid-section, Andrade swarmed to force Chookagian to the canvas, forcing the referee to wave off the tie with five-seconds remaining in the opening frame. Speaking with UFC colour-commentator, Daniel Cormier – Andrade explained how her team had called for body shots, believing Chookagian had endured a tough weight cut.

Catch highlights from Andrade’s swift first-round win over Chookagian, below.

