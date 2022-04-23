Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Former UFC strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade makes a successful return to her prior 115lb stomping grounds — making relatively short work of compatriot, Amanda Lemos with an Octagon-first, standing arm triangle choke win to finish off the UFC Vegas 52 card.

Andrade, a former undisputed strawweight champion, made her first Octagon outing at the limit since July 2020 — entering the all-Brazilian main event off the back of a September knockout win over Cynthia Calvillo.

Tying up Belem veteran, Lemos in the clinch during an exchange, Andrade immediately attempted to set up a standing arm-triangle choke.

Pushing Lemos back to the fence, the #10 ranked challenger tried to defense the submission onslaught, and despite the fact Andrade was unable to drag Lemos to the canvas, the former forced the tap eventually from a standing position — with the first vertical arm triangle win in promotional antiquity.

Below, catch the highlights from Jessica Andrade’s first round victory against Amanda Lemos

