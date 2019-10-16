Jeremy Stephens Wants To ‘Kill’ Yair Rodriguez: ‘If He Don’t Die, It Don’t Count’

Spread the word!













A lot of people were upset with the way the first meeting between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez played out. The fight only lasted a few seconds before Rodriguez poked Stephens in the eye so bad that he couldn’t continue.

Now, the fight has been re-booked for UFC Boston this weekend, where it will serve as the co-main event. There has been bad blood between Stephens and Rodriguez since the uneventful finish of their UFC Mexico City bout. Rodriguez believes Stephens might have milked the eye poke for more than what it really was. As a result, Stephens didn’t take too kindly to that.

Speaking at UFC Boston open workouts this week, Stephens said he’s looking to “kill” Rodriguez when he gets into the Octagon with him. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Cool as a cucumber. Calm like a bomb. Ready to go off. I’m gonna kill this kid. If he don’t die, it don’t count. That’s what I’m thinking. It’s always personal. It’s always personal when you fight, this kid’s trying to take money off my kid’s table. What if I was coming into your house, taking food off your table and smacking your kid?

“That’s the way I look at it. How would you feel if I was to do that? Personal? F**k yeah, it’s personal. It’s a fight. You only get one cheque if you lose, you think this is a game? You think this is a sport? It’s not a sport, it’s fist fighting bro. I’m fighting for my blood, I’m fighting for my family every time I step in there.”

Stephens hopes to snap a two-fight losing streak against the Mexican striker. In his previous two bouts before the No Contest with Rodriguez, Stephens lost to José Aldo and Zabit Magomedsharipov. As for Rodriguez, he took out “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung with a vicious fifth-round knockout before his No Contest with Stephens.

