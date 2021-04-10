Talk about a spectacular comeback. Returning to the Octagon for the first time since August of 2016, Jarjis ‘Man Mountain’ Danho has made his comeback with a vengeance, stopping Yorgan de Castro with a huge opening round knockout win at UFC Vegas 23.

Snapping a five-year hiatus where he saw attempted pairings with the likes of Greg Hardy and Tai Tuivasa shelved, Danjo featured for the first time since a majority draw against Christian Colombo.

Uncorking a massive counter-right overhand right on the temple of de Castro, Danho flattened the Cape Verde native to the canvas, with referee, Mike Beltran immediately rushing in to halt the action. Incredible return for the Syrian-born Hammers Team trainee.

Below, catch Danho’s stunning knockout victory over de Castro.

Good night!



Danho with the big one-punch KO!#UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/v0l8qIpCsL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 10, 2021