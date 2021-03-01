Bellator 258 is quickly turning into one of the promotions most stacked cards of 2021.

With Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis already headlining the event, Irish star James Gallagher has now been added to the undercard. His opponent is none other than former title challenger, Patchy Mix.

The fight has been confirmed by Bellator, as well as both fighters, following its initial report coming by way of MMA DNA

The two bantamweights have gone back and forth on social media, Mix taking shots at Gallagher by posting the following:

“What a knockout by Pico! I see me doing the same to @StrabanimalMMA (Gallagher) very soon.”

Gallagher was quick to respond by stating:

“You will dive on a takedown in the first exchange. You ain’t exactly knocking no one out! Try it and see.”

Mix holds a 13-1 record, and is currently coming off a loss to the Bellator 135lb champion Juan Archuleta. Alternatively, Gallagher is on an impressive 4 fight win streak. The ‘Strabanimal’ is coming off consecutive victories over Steven Graham, Jerimiah Labiano, Roman Salazar and most recently Cal Ellenor. He currently holds an 11-1 record.

A win for either fighter could well catupult them into title contention. The two 135er’s face off at Bellator 258, on May 7th.

Who do you see winning this intriguing matchup between James Gallagher & Patchy Mix?