Jamahal Hill eyes future fight with UFC star Jon Jones: ‘This whole time I’ve been chasing him’

After clinching the vacant light heavyweight championship last weekend in the main event of UFC 283, Dana White’s Contender Series product, Jamahal Hill has admitted he has been chasing a fight with former two-time division champion, Jon Jones since his transition to promotion. And believes a future clash is possible.

Hill, who headlined UFC 283 earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – featured in a vacant light heavyweight championship fight against home town favorite and former undisputed titleholder, Glover Teixeira, minting himself as the champion in a unanimous decision victory.

Welcoming a future fight with Rochester native, Jones, Hill will have to lay in wait to challenge the decorated former champion, who recently booked his Octagon return.

Slated to make his first appearance in over three years on March 4. atop a UFC 285 pay-per-view event, Jones will headline in a vacant heavyweight title offing against former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane – making his divisional bow.

Last time out, back in February 2020, look-see-do veteran, Jones successfully defended his light heavyweight title with a close, unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes, before vacating the crown in August of that year.

Jamahal Hill discusses potential future clash with Jon Jones

According to Hill, however, despite Jones’ impending move to the heavyweight ranks, should the former 205lbs titleholder plan a return his former stomping grounds, the former would welcome that matchup with open arms.

“Yeah, 1,000%,” Jamahal Hill replied when asked if he would be interested in fighting Jon Jones during an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast. “I eventually want to build to a fight against Jon (Jones). That’s what – he’s the ultimate test, you know. He was – from the time that I came and decided I’m gonna make this run – at first, when it first started, it was Anderson Silva, you know. He was the man, it was 2010 and things like that.”

“After he (Silva) had his injury and things like that, I kinda fell off from the sport, that’s another reason why I started working and things like that,” Jahamhal Hill explained. “I didn’t really see the money and all of that. And then Conor (McGregor) happened, and then it’s like, Conor kinda got that cause of (Jose) Aldo who was undefeated for 10 years. He had somebody to chase, I needed somebody to chase. And this whole time, I’ve been chasing Jon – just that fight.”