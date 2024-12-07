Paul vs. Fury 2? Jake Paul Sets Condition for Highly Anticipated Rematch Against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has seemingly set a condition down for a potential rematch against Tommy Fury.

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying the impact Jake Paul has been able to have on boxing since he first entered the sport. From annoying hardcore fans to bringing in casuals, it’s been quite the ride – and through it all, he’s only ever lost one fight.

That one bout came against Tommy Fury. While ‘The Problem Child’ certainly had his moments during the fight, he simply didn’t do enough to make sure he got over the finish line. Ever since then, though, many have been calling for a rematch, but it’s been unclear as to whether or not Jake Paul is actually interested in the idea.

In the last few days, Fury has pulled out of a scheduled boxing match with Darren Till, noting that he’s concerned by Till’s threat to initiate mixed martial arts rules during the fight. Paul, as you can imagine, found this pretty amusing.

While the following tweet isn’t confirmed to be about a Fury rematch, it certainly seems as if that’s how many are taking it.

Only if it’s 12 rounds — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2024

Jake Paul’s view on possible Tommy Fury rematch

“Only if it’s 12 rounds.”

Jake Paul clearly believes that he is destined for big things in boxing. If he’s going to take things to the next level, though, he probably knows deep down that avenging this defeat is going to be an important part of his story.

As for Tommy Fury, he’s in a pretty similar position. He wants to prove to the masses that he is a legitimate boxer, but at the same time, he knows that the financial benefits of taking on Jake Paul again could be absolutely huge.

Either way, it’s one that many are still interested in seeing at some point.