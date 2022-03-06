Undefeated, outspoken professional boxer, Jake Paul has suggested a matchup between former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal, and former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor next – claiming the pair both possess “weak chins”.

Paul, who boasts an undefeated 5-0 professional record, most recently featured against former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley back in December in Florida – landing a stunning one-punch knockout in the sixth round of their rematch.

The outspoken Ohio native had previously landed a close split decision win over the former UFC champion, adding to a notable pair of knockout successes against NBA alum, Nate Robinson, and former ONE Championship and Bellator gold holder, Ben Askren.

Jake Paul has recently called for a boxing clash against reigning welterweight champion, Canelo Alvarez

Reflecting on UFC 272 last night, Paul suggested main event feature, Masvidal should draw former two-weight Octagon champion, McGregor, next – off the back of a loss to former teammate, Colby Covington over the course of five rounds.

“We already know Conor (McGregor) can’t finish (Nate) Diaz,” Jake Paul tweeted. “Right fight to make is (Jorge) Masvidoll (sic) vs. Macgregor (sic). 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins.”

We already know Conor can’t finish Diaz



Right fight to make is Masvidoll vs Macgregor. 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 6, 2022

Appearing to be on somewhat of a collision course before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in January 2020, McGregor welcomed a welterweight matchup against Masvidal following a one-sided 40-second knockout win over common-foe, Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in his return to the promotion.

While a bout has yet to ever materialize, Paul has also called out both Masvidal and McGregor since his victory over Woodley – attempting to entice the duo to feature against him in professional boxing matches.

For McGregor, the 33-year-old’s most recent outing came back in July of last year in the main event of UFC 264 – dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier after he suffered a fractured left tibia toward the end of the opening frame.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.