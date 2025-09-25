Jake Paul is “a performing clown” and “f**king useless”, per ex-Boxing champ

A decorated boxing champion did not mince words when he was offering up his thoughts on Jake Paul as ‘The Problem Child’ prepares to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis later this year. Carl Froch expressed his disapproval of the combat sports interloper during an interview with Football Blog.

‘The Cobra’ spoke well of the Netflix broadcast of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford recently, but Froch is not too high on the planned Netflix boxing broadcast for November. Gervonta Davis will clash with Jake Paul on the international platform, with the abilities of the influencer boxer coming under fire, as Froch said,

“I think if Tank Davis wanted to, he wouldn’t get hit with a shot. He is a great fighter. Like one of the best. He’s an unbelievable talent. There’s no way Jake Paul can lay a glove on him. The size won’t matter, he’s slower. Jake Paul is not a boxer. He’s a performing clown. He’s f***ing useless. He can’t fight. He literally cannot fight. He’s absolutely f***ing crap. So when he is in there against Gervonta Davis, Davis can just play with him.”

Jake Paul slammed by former ‘Tank’ Davis opponent

Jake Paul also received criticism for this Gervonta Davis fight from someone that ‘Tank’ has previously finished in the ring. Taking to his personal X platform to express his feelings on Davis vs. Paul, Ryan Garcia stated [via BJPenn.com],

“It’s really sad to see how dishonest he is. You are 200 pounds plus, you’ll make the 195-pound limit, then shoot to 215 most likely. And you lie to yourself to hype yourself up, you are fighting a 135-pound fighter, but you don’t see how that is a bit misleading. Lying to yourself sucks.”

Speaking with Dan Canobbio, Jake Paul would fire back at Garcia’s comments as Paul quipped,