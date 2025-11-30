Jake Paul Blasts TKO’s Muhammad Ali Act Proposal as Hypocritical in Light of UFC Fight Card

Jake Paul has intensified his opposition to TKO’s proposed amendments to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, using the UFC’s recently announced fight card to demonstrate what he sees as hypocritical behavior from Dana White and the organization’s leadership.

Jake Paul Criticizes TKO’s Push to Modify Muhammad Ali Act

Speaking on the matter on social media, Paul stated:

“They want to abolish the Muhammad Ali Act because they claim they want to give boxing the best fighting the best…so why are all the fans crying foul about these new ufc fights they announced? And for sure Harrison Nunes should be its own main event.”

And for sure Harrison Nunes should be its own main event. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 28, 2025

The comments arrived following UFC 324 announcements made by Dana White on November 26, 2025. The promotion confirmed that Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will compete for an interim lightweight title in the main event, while Amanda Nunes will challenge Kayla Harrison for the women’s bantamweight championship in the co-main event. White had previously indicated this would be “definitely the biggest women’s fight ever,” yet the promotion positioned the Nunes-Harrison matchup as the secondary bout rather than as the headliner.

The decision generated criticism from fans and observers who questioned the reasoning behind the interim title bout at 155 pounds. Arman Tsarukyan, ranked as the No. 1 lightweight contender, was not included on the card despite his recent victory over Dan Hooker in Qatar.

Jake Paul’s criticism extends to the dispute over the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, legislation that TKO has championed to reshape boxing’s regulatory framework. Introduced in Congress in July 2025 by Representatives Brian Jack and Sharice Davids, the proposed bill would establish Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) that would operate independently of existing sanctioning bodies like the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization.

The revival act would function alongside the existing Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act rather than replace it outright. Boxers would maintain the choice to participate in either system. TKO’s Zuffa Boxing division, led by Dana White, has presented the measure as necessary modernization for boxing. White stated that fighters would retain current protections, saying: “Not one word is going to be changed… You can stay exactly under the way it is now, or come bet on me.”

The original Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act was enacted in 2000 to prevent exploitation of professional boxers and to enhance sport integrity. The act imposes restrictions on exclusive promotional contracts, limiting them to a maximum of 12 months, and prohibits promoters from holding financial interests in fighter management or from owning sanctioning titles. The legislation established requirements for objective ranking systems and mandated pre-fight medical examinations, ringside medical personnel, and health insurance coverage for boxing-related injuries.

Paul, who operates his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) boxing company, has prioritized the Ali Act’s retention since September 2025. During media remarks at a press conference, he expressed his stance explicitly: “It’s there for a reason, and the Muhammad Ali Act is very, very important.” He characterized the proposed changes as an attempt to adopt the UFC model that he believes disadvantages fighters. “One hundred percent it’s trying to adopt the UFC model, which is what we want to avoid,” Paul said at that time. “MVP has always been fighter first, and we always care about the fighters, and we know what these fighters have to go through. So you don’t want them to be taken advantage of.”

The UFC has faced criticism regarding fighter compensation for years. In 2024, TKO Group settled an antitrust lawsuit filed by fighters alleging wage suppression and anti-competitive conduct for $375 million. Oscar De La Hoya, former professional boxer and promoter with two decades of experience, also opposed the revival act, stating: “The Ali Act was put into place in 2000 to protect fighters by assuring them financial transparency, contract fairness, and protection from conflicts of interest.” De La Hoya pointed to the antitrust settlement as evidence of TKO’s questionable track record in fighter relations.

Paul will face his most significant challenge to date when he enters the ring against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with the bout streaming live on Netflix.

The professional heavyweight bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds with 10-ounce gloves, with Joshua limited to a maximum weight of 245 pounds under contract terms. Joshua, with a record of 28-4 and 25 knockouts, represents a significant step up in competition for Paul, who holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts.

The 36-year-old former Olympic gold medalist and champion was stopped by Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and opted for elbow surgery before targeting a return to competition this year. Paul, campaigning primarily as a cruiserweight at 200 pounds throughout his career, will face an opponent with significantly more championship experience and power at the heavyweight division.​