Neil Magny Delivers Controversial Comeback Submission Against Jake Matthews – UFC Perth Highlights

Neil Magny gutted out an impressive come-from-behind submission victory over Jake Matthews at UFC Perth, though the win came with a heaping dose of controversy.

Early on, Matthews appeared to be in complete control of the clash. As we reached the closing moments of the first, Matthews managed to mount Magny, cinching in a guillotine choke in the process. Just as the clock was winding down, the referee appeared to believe that Magny had gone to sleep and called for the stoppage. However, when it became clear that Magny was not unconscious, the referee quickly covered his tracks, claiming that it was the end of the round and that the fight would continue.

Matthews was clearly confused, but continued with little protest.

Matthews’ dominance continued in the second, but it all came crashing down in the third when Magny turned the tables and cinched in a d’arce choke with just under two minutes left in the fight. Forced to tap out, a dejected Mattews leaned against the fence following the fight, trying to process what had just happened.

Official Result: Neil Magny def. Jake Matthews via submission (d’arce choke) at 3:08 of Round 3.

Check out Highlights From Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny at UFC Perth:

MMA Referee Jim Perdios got BAILED OUT by the end of the round buzzer sounding.



He thought Neil Magny went out from Jake Matthews’ guillotine choke, “stopped” the fight but then said it was the end of the round.



Crazy.#UFCPerth



pic.twitter.com/rz0WNuRxEv — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) September 28, 2025

Neil Magny just got ANOTHER 3rd round comeback win. He just tapped Jake Matthews after being down the entire fight 🤯 #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/lQ3IPWQ7xK — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 28, 2025

Neil MAGNY with the nice ass sub tho #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/pQUt1Z5hwG — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 28, 2025