Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik slated for May 13

Jailton Almeida will have the biggest test in his career when he fights Jairzinho Rozenstruik at a UFC event on May 13. MMA Fighting was the first to report the news.

Almeida (18-2) has been on a tear since his UFC debut in September 2021. He’s finished all of his first five UFC opponents. His most recent outing was a TKO win over Shamil Abdurakhimov in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at UFC 283. The finish earned him a performance of the night bonus. Almeida is currently on a 13-fight unbeaten streak.

Rozenstruik (13-4) last competed at UFC 282, where he secured a TKO win over Chris Daukaus. The 34-year-old has fought the best of UFC’s heavyweight division, including former champions Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane and Junior Dos Santos.

Almeida is ranked No.14 and Rozenstruik is No. 9 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. An official location has not been announced for the May 13 event. Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker is expected to headline the card.