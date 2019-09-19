Former WWE World Champ Jack Swagger Gets Next Bellator Fight

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Jack Swagger
Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swager (real name Jake Hager) has received his next Bellator MMA opponent.

ESPN reports that Hager will face Anthony Garrett in a heavyweight bout at Bellator 231 on October 25 from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Garrett is a 4-2 fighter signed from the Shamrock FC promotion. Hager is a former Division I All-American wrestler from Oklahoma.

After his collegiate career, Hager transitioned into professional wrestling where he was a multi-time World Champion with WWE. After departing to WWE, while still competing as a professional wrestler on the independent circuit, Hager decided to transition to mixed martial arts (MMA).

He signed with Bellator MMA and has gone 2-0 as a professional with two first-round submission wins. His wrestling background has paid huge dividends early on in his career. Bellator 231 is headlined by a heavyweight bout between former UFC stars Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.

What do you think about Swagger’s next fight taking place at Bellator 231?

