Former WWE World Champ Jack Swagger Gets Next Bellator Fight

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swager (real name Jake Hager) has received his next Bellator MMA opponent.

ESPN reports that Hager will face Anthony Garrett in a heavyweight bout at Bellator 231 on October 25 from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Garrett is a 4-2 fighter signed from the Shamrock FC promotion. Hager is a former Division I All-American wrestler from Oklahoma.

After his collegiate career, Hager transitioned into professional wrestling where he was a multi-time World Champion with WWE. After departing to WWE, while still competing as a professional wrestler on the independent circuit, Hager decided to transition to mixed martial arts (MMA).

He signed with Bellator MMA and has gone 2-0 as a professional with two first-round submission wins. His wrestling background has paid huge dividends early on in his career. Bellator 231 is headlined by a heavyweight bout between former UFC stars Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.

What do you think about Swagger’s next fight taking place at Bellator 231?