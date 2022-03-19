Count it 16-0 for Welsh technician, Jack Shore — who lands an as expected, hugely-competitive unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) victory against fellow Russian contender, Timur Valiev on the preliminary card of UFC London.
Recovering from a consensus opening round loss, Shore, a native of Abertillery, managed to find his way through the pressure and forward locomotion of Valiev in the second, landing a couple of his own takedowns and scrambling to better positions to boot.
In the third frame early, Shore sat down Valiev with a right hand and toward the last minute of the final frame — once more wobbled and forced Valiev to his butt with a similar shot, before landing a unanimous decision win, and his fifth UFC triumph.
Below, catch the highlights from Jack Shore’s unanimous decision victory over Timur Valiev