Jack Hermansson Calls Out Kelvin Gastelum For Next High-Profile Fight

Jack Hermansson knows who he wants to fight upon his return to the Octagon.

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Hermansson said a fight against former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum sounds like a good match-up:

“I’ve been thinking more and more about it and I think the Costa and Romero fight has to happen, so maybe Gastelum would be a good one next,” Hermansson said.

“His grappling is alright but it’s his striking that’s his bread and butter. He’s a really good boxer and that’s his main strength. Of course he has good wrestling as well. I think it’s gonna be challenging to put him on the ground, but I think I’m gonna have a big advantage when I put him [there].”

The match-up certainly makes sense. Hermansson’s stock shot up after he beat Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in Florida this past weekend. A huge fight is the only thing that would make sense after such a feat. Who better than the man who recently challenged for an interim UFC middleweight title? Gastelum was defeated by Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 by way of unanimous decision.

He’s certainly still a force to be reckoned with at 185 pounds and would provide a very interesting stylistic match-up to Hermansson. Should “The Joker” defeat Gastelum in their potential bout, it would be hard to deny him a shot at the 185-pound title.