Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev: Dustin Poirier breaks down the fight

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has become the latest fighter to weigh in on how things may pan out between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

In Saturday night’s main event, Jack Della Maddalena will attempt to prevent Islam Makhachev from becoming a two-weight world champion. While many believe that Islam is the favorite in this contest, JDM has proven himself more than capable of facing off against elite level opposition.

Then again, there’s an argument to be made that Islam Makhachev is a completely different beast. Still, Jack Della Maddalena is the one who has experience at 170 pounds, whereas Makhachev is taking a big risk by jumping up from 155.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on how this whole thing between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev could go down.

Dustin Poirier’s view on Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

“I’m excited for [Makhachev],” Poirier told MMA Fighting. “He made history. He’s trying to continue making history. I’m going to be there in attendance with Bud Light for that event at Madison Square Garden, so [I’m] excited to see that in person.

“To pick a fighter in this one, I think both guys are great at certain things. It’s all going to come down to the takedown defense of JDM. If he can get back up to his feet, if he can use the fence, or stay off the fence, use his boxing, I think he definitely could give Islam a lot of troubles in the center of the octagon. He’s a great striker. He’s big and powerful.”

“A lot of times we think about a lightweight going up to welterweight — it’s a 15-pound weight difference. But Islam is not a small man. He’s not short. I don’t know, maybe he’s 5’11”, and he’s big. He’s a big guy.

“It’s not like he’s having to put on years of muscle to make this leap to the next weight class, he’s a guy who’s been holding his body back from naturally being bigger like he wants to be so he can compete in the lightweight division. He’s going to fill into this weight class, and he’s not going to look like a lightweight moving up to welterweight. He’s going to look like a solid welterweight in a title fight.

“But it’s going to come down to his ability to get takedowns and hold JDM down. If JDM can get back up over and over and scramble, I think he’s going to give Islam a lot of problems with the exchanges of boxing.”

