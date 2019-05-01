Jacare Souza Vows To Make UFC Return Soon

Jacare Souza vows to make a return to the Octagon soon after suffering a crushing defeat in his last fight.

The title contender suffered a loss to Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout. This served as the headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center.

It was an important fight for Souza has he was under the impression that if he would’ve won then he would be next in line for a title shot.

That wasn’t meant to be as the longtime veteran ran into a Swedish buzzsaw and ended his hopes. Now, he’s going back to the drawing board and rightfully so as he’s one of the best fighters in the middleweight division.

Souza took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday where he provided an update to his fans by writing the following:

“I’d like to thank everybody for their support,” Jacare wrote in his post-fight statement. “My opponent had a good strategy and won. Right after the fight I was very upset and disappointed but NOW God has been comforting my heart and even though I didn’t win, I don’t feel sad anymore.

I glorify the Lord for this. I want to thank everyone who believe in my work and support me! I’m taking some time to rest with my family and I WILL be back soon!”