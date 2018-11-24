Israel Adesanya Claims He Sold Dana White On Future Plans

Israel Adesanya claims that once he had a meeting with UFC President Dana White, he sold the boss on his plans. Those were about his future in the Las Vegas-based promotion. The rising prospect is undefeated with a pro-MMA record of 14-0.

Adesanya reflected on having a face-to-face meeting with White where they got on the same page for plans regarding his next opponent. He mentioned how he was able to convince White that his plan was better.

“When I sit in front of someone, you can feel me. You can really understand what I’m saying, you can feel my passion,” Adesanya said (H/T to MMaFighting). “So, it’s different than doing it over the phone. Yeah, he’s on board with my plan now and he likes it. I sold him the idea. You guys wait till everything comes to fruition. If the other guy says yes I should say when he says yes I don’t know.”

While competing under the UFC banner, he’s fought four times. He holds wins over names such as Rob Wilkinson by TKO, Marvin Vettori and Brad Tavares by decision. He picked up the biggest win thus far in his MMA career in the latest fight when he beat Derek Brunson. The young buck finished Brunson in the first round by TKO at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event in early November. This contest went down at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

“But I feel like when he says yes, it’s gonna be historic. It’s gonna be something that you guys are gonna buzz over it. And then later on, what I have planned after that, that’s gonna be sick as well. So yeah, in due time everything will unfold.”

Soon-to-be title contender wouldn’t reveal all of the details regarding this meeting but did note that there are two events that he’s keeping an eye on. Time will tell what those plans are.