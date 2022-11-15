Israel Adesanya slides to #6 in UFC P4P rankings, Alex Pereira debuts at #8 following title triumph

Off the back of his stunning fifth round undisputed UFC middleweight title loss at UFC 281 last weekend, Israel Adesanya has slipped four places in the official pound-for-pound rankings after dropping his title, with opponent, Alex Pereira debuting in the pile behind compatriot, Charles Oliveira at #8 in the official pile.

Taking main event honors at Madison Square Garden as part of the UFC 281 pay-per-view event, Israel Adesanya suffered an eventual fifth round knockout loss to Sao Paulo striker, Pereira, dropping his championship at the Octagon fence in a wild exchange.

Israel Adesanya calls for immediate title rematch with Alex Pereira

Off the back of his loss, Adesanya has slipped four spots in the official pound-for-pound rankings, all the way to number six, while event victor, Pereira has entered the list for the first time, and currently sits at number eight.

In more activity in the pound-for-pound rankings, newly minted lightweight best, Islam Makhachev has moved to number two in the pile beneath UFC 284 opponent, Alexander Volkanovski, while welterweight best, Leon Edwards has moved from number four, to number three.

Off the back of his stunning light heavyweight victory over one-time title challenger, Dominick Reyes in a featured preliminary card matchup, Ryan Spann has moved to number 10 in the division, while Reyes, who suffered consecutive loss number four and knockout defeat number three, has slipped all the way to number 12.

Cracking the top 10 rankings at the flyweight limit in her preliminary card matchup with Liverpool fan favorite, Molly McCann, surging division contender, Erin Blanchfield sits at number 10 in the division.

Since reclaiming the undisputed strawweight crown from Carla Esparza, Hebei finisher, Zhang Weili has moved to number three in the women’s pound-for-pound pile, behind just flyweight best, Valentina Shevchenko, and then two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes.