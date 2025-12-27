Islam Makhachev Weighs In on Whether Shavkat Rakhmonov Deserves Next Title Shot

Islam Makhachev recently gave his opinion on whether Shavkat Rakhmonov deserves a title shot when the latter makes his return to the octagon in 2026.

Rakhmonov’s last fight was in 2024 against Ian Machado Garry, which ‘Nomad’ won by unanimous decision. After that fight, he has been on the sidelines because of a meniscus injury and partial ACL tear. The Kazakh fighter had to undergo surgery, and following recovery and rehabilitation, he is now expected to return to the octagon in February or March 2026.

Rakhmonov was previously slated to fight then-welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 310. However, Muhammad pulled out due to a bone infection, after which ‘The Future’ stepped in on short notice and lost to ‘Nomad.’ After this bout, Rakhmonov remained out of action because of the aforementioned knee injury, and Muhammad was dethroned earlier this year at UFC 315.

Despite his inactivity, ‘Nomad’ recently recaptured the No. 2 spot on the 170-pound list, with many speculating whether the UFC will give him the next title shot, despite being out of action for more than a year.

Islam Makhachev thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov does not deserve a title shot upon return

The newly minted UFC welterweight champion believes Shavkat Rakhmonov, despite his undefeated record and number two contender status, has to win a fight before getting a title shot.

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, when the Russian fighter was asked if he considers Rakhmonov as his most dangerous opponent, Makhachev said:

“Well, if Shavkat comes back, I don’t think anyone will give him a title shot right away. If they do book it, I have no problem at all. The guy hasn’t fought in over a year. He probably needs to win a fight first to earn a shot at the belt.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments about Shavkat Rakhmonov below: