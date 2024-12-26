Islam Makhachev could grab the middleweight throne: ‘Not gonna be an issue for him’ coach says

Amid continued links to a potential welterweight move in pursuit of a chance to become a two-weight champion in the UFC, lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev could conceivably secure spoils as high as the middleweight limit, with his coach, claiming it would not be an “issue” for the Russian star.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the banner of the promotion, will make his return in just weeks time atop UFC 311, headlining the promotion’s return to Los Angeles in a flagship setting.

Booking a rematch clash in California, Makhachev will rekindle his rivalry with number one ranked Armenian foe, Arman Tsarukyan, with the surging challenger afforded the chance to avenge a 2019 decision loss in what came as his Octagon debut against the current champion.

Islam Makhachev tipped to win titles as high as middleweight

However, ahead of the pairing, Makhachev has been linked with a potential climb as high as welterweight next — particularly if close friend, Belal Muhamamd somehow drops the title in the future, but his coach, Javier Mendez claimed a championship success at middleweight is even possible.

“I see it in the gym, guys. I see it, so I know how good this guy (Islam Makhachev) is,” Javier Mendez told The Schmo. “

So yeah, 185 is not going to be an issue for him,” Mendez explained. “It’s a matter of whether he wants to. But he normally walks around during training camp—when he comes in for training camp, he’s always walking around at 179 or 180.

Obviously, if he ever went to middleweight, he’d have to put on some muscle,” Mendez continued. “I’m not saying he can’t, and I’m not saying he won’t or doesn’t want to. I don’t know; we’ve never discussed it.