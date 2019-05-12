Irene Aldana Pulls Off Slick Submission Against Bethe Correia

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) card tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) is a women’s bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Bethe Correia.

Round 1:

Correia catches a kick from Aldana but fails for a takedown. Aldana lands a nice 1-2 combination and follows up with a nice jab. Aldana lands a nice lead uppercut but eats a shot from Correia in the process. Correia trying to close the distance now, and lands a couple of nice right hands.

More forward aggression from Correia, but she eats a big uppercut from Aldana. Another pair of 1-2 combos land for Aldana. A big couple of big right hands land for Aldana, and now she begins to step forward. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Correia trying to close the distance again, coming forward with big shots. More pressure from Correia, as Aldana responds with leg kicks. A nice lead hook connects for Aldana. A nice leg kick lands for Correia, and she follows up with an overhand right. Another big right hand for Correia, and now she’s starting to put her punches together.

Yet another big overhand from Correia, who now seems to have found her range. Aldana lands a nice counter right hand backing up. Correia with another right hand, and eats a shot as she throws a leg kick with her hands down. Correia stuns Aldana with a right hand, now going in for a takedown. Aldana defends and backs Correia up with a knee to the body.

Another big right hand for Correia. Correia shoots in on a takedown but it’s defended. The round comes to an end with an absolutely hellacious combination from Aldana.

Round 3:

A big head kick lands from Aldana. Aldana now landing some nice right hands on Correia, who counters. Correia pressing forward again with big shots, and the crowd is going nuts. A very nice combination lands for Correia, who is turning this into a dog fight. Aldana defends a takedown beautifully, getting top position on Correia quickly. Aldana takes Correia’s back, falls off the top, but locks in an armbar that forces Correia to tap out.

Official Result: Irene Aldana def. Bethe Correia via R3 submission (armbar, 3:24)